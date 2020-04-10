Oregon OSHA receives 2300 complaints in 2 weeks, more than it receives in a year

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - In just two weeks, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it received roughly 2,300 complaints related to COVID-19. Oregon OSHA says that's more than it receives on average in an entire year.
According to information FOX 12 received, the week before the stay at home order went into effect, there were 45 complaints. Then, the numbers skyrocketed.
Oregon OSHA reports from March 23 through April 5, it received roughly 2,300 complaints related to COVID-19. Oregon OSHA says on average, it typically receives 2,073 complaints a year.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon OSHA's been inundated with complaints, with hundreds in just one day. It says only 179 complaints were unrelated to COVID-19 within that time frame.
FOX 12 looked at a few days within that two-week period and found complaints related to health care or medical facilities as well as manufacturing took the lead. Car dealerships, construction, retail and government were next with the highest number of complaints. There were even a number of complaints from a flight school.
In the information provided to FOX 12, it does not show any detail related to specific complaints. Instead, it shows a list of what type of industry and company are related to the complaint.
FOX 12 received several messages from people who are concerned about their safety at work, but wanted to remain anonymous.
Oregon OSHA says if it finds businesses that are out of compliance and classify the violation as serious, there is a fine. If you feel unsafe at work due to COVID-19 concerns OSHA says contact your employer first.
To file a complaint you can head to osha.oregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
