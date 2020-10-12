PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With fall weather hitting the northwest, many people are headed indoors. This year is no doubt different with having to navigate COVID-19 requirements. There are also several holidays coming up which past holiday have seen a spike in coronavirus cases in the state of Oregon.
With Halloween a few weeks away OHA is reminding people of the different COVID-19 guidelines that are in place. They are asking folks to continue to wear masks and social distance.
View social distancing guidelines here.
When it comes to enforcing the different restrictions and guidelines the duties are broken up by different state and local agencies.
Oregon OSHA takes care of work place complaints of guidelines not being followed.
“It is really about making sure that folks are wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing, we all know the OHA guidelines should be following them. I think most of us, a lot of us are,” OSHA Spokesperson Aaron Corvin said.
Since the pandemic began in March they say they have received about 11,600 complaints. In a typical year the see roughly 2,000 complaints filed. Of that, an Oregon OSHA spokesperson says they have issued at least 32 citations.
They say the greatest number of complaints they received came during the first two weeks after Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced COVID-19 restrictions. The level of complaints slowed, but then another spike in complaints was seen in July around the 4th of July holiday.
As the northwest moves into the rainy season, OSHA says complaints have averaged in the 100-200 range each week. Corvin says most complaints are addressed by a simple phone call.
“I think by and large what we found is that employers are willing to get things fixed if they aren’t already,” Corvin said.
The OLCC also enforces COVID-19 restrictions at places who hold an Oregon liquor license. Since August they have suspended four liquor licenses over pandemic restriction violations.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
