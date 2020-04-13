SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon OSHA will begin conducting spot checks to verify that employers are complying with requirements, including closures to the public, aimed at curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.
The spot checks are intended to confirm if employers are actually doing what they are telling the division they are doing in response to complaints, the Oregon Department of Consumer & Business Services says.
Complaints include allegations of failures to heed the requirements included in Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order. The checks come in addition to more time-intensive on-site inspections.
As it moves forward, Oregon OSHA says it will focus its enforcement activity on more recent complaints, and on those that provide specific allegations and include contact information for the complainant.
Oregon OSHA says from March 2 through April 12, it received 2,887 complaints related to the coronavirus. More than 1,200 of those came during the week of March 23, when the governor’s executive order was issued.
The number has since tapered off, according to the division, which says it typically receives just over 2,000 complaints per year. For more information about Oregon OSHA workplace guidance and resources related to the coronavirus outbreak, visit https://osha.oregon.gov/Pages/re/covid-19.aspx.
