PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration in Oregon is warning employers and workers of scams involving job safety inspections related to COVID-19.
The division says it has received multiple reports of fraudulent activity, including people showing up at job sites and pretending to be division compliance officers. The fraudsters attempt to issue thousands of dollars in fines and demand immediate cash payments.
“That is not how Oregon OSHA operates,” according to division officials. “We strongly urge employers and workers to take all precautions. When something seems off, it likely is.”
Oregon OSHA provided the following tips to keep in mind about their operations:
- At the beginning of an inspection – when compliance officers introduce themselves to owner representatives, operators, or agents in charge at workplaces – they present their credentials.
- If the division conducts an inspection and identifies violations, its normal citation processing takes at least two weeks following the closing of an inspection. The actual penalties for any particular violation involves a number of factors. There is never a demand for immediate cash payment of a proposed fine.
- If you are unsure if someone showing up at your job site is an Oregon OSHA employee, call 503-378-3272 or 800-922-2689
For more information, contact Oregon OSHA.
