Oregon, other western states to independently review approved COVID-19 vaccine before it goes to public

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon is one of four western states that will independently review any approved coronavirus vaccine before it goes to the public.
In addition to Washington and Nevada, Oregon is joining what California calls its ‘COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.’
Public health experts from across state lines will be reviewing any vaccine that’s been approved by the FDA, taking a look at safety and efficacy before Oregon or any of the other three states makes it available to the public.
Keep in mind, no COVID-19 vaccine has been approved just yet. This announcement is the first we’ve heard from the Western States Pact in months.
In April, Oregon, California, Washington, Nevada, and Colorado formed the group, which claimed to share a vision for fighting COVID-19 and reopening their economies.
However, we’ve seen states differ in prevention protocols and phases of reopening.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement:
“The vaccines currently in development, once approved, are what Americans have been waiting for to protect their families, their children, and their loved ones in long-term care facilities…The independent review conducted by this panel of doctors, scientists, and health experts will ensure that a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is available to everyone, especially communities that have been disproportionately impacted by this disease.”
