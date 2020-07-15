PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Outdoor stores are seeing a spike in sales as many people look to get outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Andy and Bax Outdoor Store in southeast Portland, there’s been such a high demand for kayaks, workers say they have had to create a wait list for customers.
The workers say manufacturers are having a hard time keeping up with demand.
The store says it is seeing a lot of people who are tired of being cooped up at home and they want to get outside.
One way to do that with social distancing is getting out on the water. The head of the store’s boating department says sales have been through the roof. Before July 4, the store reports it sold out all of its kayaks.
The hardest part, the store says, is that manufacturers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. The head of the boating department says it is a mix in terms of people who are coming to the store to plan outdoor adventures.
“There are a ton of first-time people that are realizing the only way to get out is on the river,” Ted Schopf said. “So, I would say more than 50 percent have been first-time boat buyers.”
The store says it was slow to sell camping gear until parks reopened. Now, demand has exploded, with the store sold out of camping gear as well. The store says it is not expecting to receive any shipments of kayaks until at least late August or early September.
