PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - This week the state of Oregon will reclassify county’s on where they stand with the Coven-19 pandemic. With that comes a different approach to restrictions that were put in place during a two week pause that stopped indoors dining across the state.
Last Wednesday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced the new frame work. The state will use four different levels, extreme, high, moderate, low risk for counties based on their level of Covid-19 spread. Different health and safety measures accompany the different risk levels to try and bring transmission down.
Monday the Governor’s office say the Oregon Health Authority would be reexamining the county data to determine which counties qualify for each risk level on December 3rd, which is the last day of the Governor’s two week freeze.
In counties with extreme risk, the following activities will be allowed, with health and safety protocols in place:
- Social and at-home gatherings with people from outside your household will be limited to a maximum of six people, with a recommended limit of two households.
- Restaurants, bars, and other eating and drinking establishments will be limited to a maximum of 50 people for outdoor dining only, with only six people per table. Take-out is strongly encouraged.
- Indoor recreation, fitness, and entertainment establishments, including gyms, will remain closed, however, outdoor recreation, fitness, and entertainment activities, including outdoor gym activities, will be allowed, with a maximum limit of 50 people outdoors.
- Retail stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, and indoor and outdoor shopping centers and malls will be limited to a maximum of 50% of capacity, with curbside pick-up encouraged.
- Faith institutions, funeral homes, mortuaries, and cemeteries will be limited to a maximum of 25% of capacity or 100 people indoors (whichever is smaller), or 150 people outdoors.
- Office workplaces will be required to utilize remote work to the maximum extent possible, with public-facing offices closed to the public.
- Personal services businesses will be allowed to continue to operate with health and safety measures in place.
- Long-term care facilities can allow limited outdoor visitation, following established health and safety protocols.
Oregon counties that are successful in reducing their COVID-19 risk levels in the coming weeks and months will be able to incrementally move to lower risk levels.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
The inept people running this state do not have a clue. They are just "doing something" to do something. No consistency, treating all counties like they are Portland. The death rate continues to go down as a percentage of positives. People are confused as to what they can and cannot do because it changes every 5 days or so. My county, Columbia, have lost 2 -3 people to the virus and they were already medically compromise. The long term negative effect on people by these knee jerk mandates will be devastating for years.
