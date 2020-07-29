PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As school districts across Oregon announce plans for the upcoming school year, parents are examining their options. Some are looking at virtual charter schools, homeschooling, or hiring tutors.
It’s a conversation happening in many homes, what to do this fall when school is set to begin again. On Tuesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown released new guidelines for when schools could reopen classrooms to learning.
Many larger school districts say they are looking at virtual learning until November, when they will reevaluate what to do next. The move comes as Oregon has seen an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases across the state.
For Celinda Appleby and her family, they are trying to figure out what to do next. She is a single mother who works from home and has twin boys who are set to enter the 7th grade. They were gearing up for a hybrid school year with a mix of in class learning and virtual learning within the Beaverton School District.
“We were very excited about the hybrid model, because it would allow one of my children to go back two days a week, get that socialization he was craving but still remain online, and my other son was going to do the hybrid but never go to school,” Appleby said.
Appleby adds that though her twins are identical, they have much different learning styles.They are now changing their plans because of Tuesday’s announcement.
“I had made my decision until what the governor said yesterday, and it all changed,” Appleby said. “Luckily, my kids are still resilient and were like, okay, whatever, that is when I started talking to the families in my neighborhood about a pod.”
Appleby and other parents across the state are looking at online charter schools or teaming up with other families in their neighborhood to share schooling responsibilities. They goal is to find a way to balance work as a single mom and get her kids an education.
“We have been in massive group texts on how that would look like because we are all three working moms, and so absolutely exploring that options is important to me,” Appleby said.
Appleby is not alone in looking at other options. Willamette Connections Academy, which is an online school that serves the entire state, has seen an increase in enrollment.
Alison Thomas with the school says they had 300 students enrolled at the end of last school year. This year, they will have 1,400-plus students enrolled in the fall, Thomas says.
“We anticipated some growth due to some changes, but with the pandemic it just really changed things,” Thomas said.
She adds they are equipped and ready to handle the increase in numbers, saying Connections Academy has been doing online learning for nearly two decades.
For Appleyby, she says they would like to be back in the classroom but are going to continue to look at their options and try and find the best fit.
“Early on I decided, I am not going to be that militant family that says this is the decision," Appleby said. "I am going to work with my kids to decide what is the right solution for us."
The Oregon Department of Education says they are seeing an increase in questions around homeschooling as a temporary solution. A spokesperson says they are also seeing growing curiosity with creating “Pandemic Pods”, or small neighborhood groups sharing the responsibility of schooling.
