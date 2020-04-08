SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown offered sympathy for Oregon parents on Wednesday afternoon as she announced schools would stay closed through the rest of the year.
“To all the moms and dads,” Brown said. “I can't imagine what you’re up against, balancing parenting along with this scary crisis.”
With schools closed, Brown directed school districts to continue with online lessons. Parents FOX 12 spoke with said they were not surprised by the new directive.
“I pretty much saw it coming,” Molly Urbanczyk, a parent of a senior and a 7th-grader, said.
It’s been tough for parents pulling double-duty: trying to go to work or work from home while also parenting and teaching their children.
“Sometimes it’s video game time, which is not something he ever got to do during school – there was no screen time during the week,” one mother said of her third grader. She and her husband are both working from home.
“We try to maintain the school rhythm, at least in the morning and depending on the parents’ schedules, and our meeting schedules, we have to adjust sometimes,” the mother said.
And while schools are forced to adapt on the fly with implementing online learning, you can’t really replace the stuff kids love about school, like seeing their friends on the playground. And for older students, there’s those special activities and celebrations that are so important before leaving high school.
“That’s really the biggest part,” Urbanczyk said of her older daughter. “It’s missing her friends and all the pomp and circumstance that comes with being a senior.”
“She’s pretty upset,” Urbanczyk added. “She’s missing out on prom; we were actually having a dress made for her.”
And then there’s graduation; Urbanczyk hopes schools will find a special way to honor seniors, such as perhaps a drive-through graduation where students are handed their diplomas in the car.
“We’ll have to think outside the box, but definitely these kids need to be celebrated for the hard work that they’ve put in,” Urbanczyk said.
