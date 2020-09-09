(KPTV) - The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has issued a statewide fire ban and has closed several parks due to dangerous fire conditions and wildfires spreading across the state.
The statewide fire ban went into effect on Tuesday for all state parks including campgrounds, day-use areas and beaches.
The ban includes wood, charcoal briquettes, candles, tiki torches and other devices that emit flames or embers. Propane stoves and other cooking devices that have a shutoff valve are also prohibited.
OPRD said the following parks are closed to all visitors until further notice:
- Silver Falls State Park near Silverton
- Detroit Lake campground and Mongold day-use area near Detroit
- North Santiam State Park near Mehama
- Collier Memorial State Park near Klamath Falls, closed the remainder of September, which is when its normal camping season ends
OPRD also said these parks closed Tuesday afternoon with visitors now leaving:
- All state parks and boat ramps on Fall Creek Reservoir — including Winberry day-use area, North Shore day-use area and Cascara campground — are closed until further notice
- Cape Lookout State Park near Tillamook will close through Sep. 10 due to power outages and limited water supply related to high winds
People with reservations at closed parks will be issued refunds, according to OPRD. Refund details will be posted on OPRD's Fire Information page.
“It’s best not to visit any state parks until conditions improve,” said OPRD Associate Director Chris Havel. “If you do travel to a park, or anywhere else for that matter, give space to emergency personnel and be prepared for unexpected closures.”
Further closures and evacuations are possible depending on smoke and fire danger, and more information is available online at oregonsmoke.blogspot.com and gacc.nifc.gov/nwcc/information/firemap.
