Limited Camping OR Parks Starting June 9

(KPTV) - The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department released a list of state park campgrounds that will be open for limited camping starting June 9.

Camping statewide was closed by state park officials on March 23 over COVID-19 concerns.

Last week, officials announced some campgrounds will reopen.

The online reservation system has been suspended since April 28. Officials said it will reopen for new reservations sometime next week, and will accept new reservations one day to two weeks in advance.

Starting Friday, several first come, first-served campgrounds in eastern Oregon will be open. Those campgrounds include:

Campgrounds scheduled to open June 9:

Coast

Note: All group camping, cabins and yurts closed. No walk-in or first come, first-served camping until further notice. Additional services or changes will be on park page. Please visit the link.

Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge

Note: All group camping, cabins and yurts closed. Additional services or changes will be on park page. Please visit the link.

Southern, Central and Eastern Oregon

Note: All group camping, cabins and yurts closed unless otherwise noted. Additional services or changes will be on park page. Please visit the link.

