(KPTV) - The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department released a list of state park campgrounds that will be open for limited camping starting June 9.
Camping statewide was closed by state park officials on March 23 over COVID-19 concerns.
Last week, officials announced some campgrounds will reopen.
The online reservation system has been suspended since April 28. Officials said it will reopen for new reservations sometime next week, and will accept new reservations one day to two weeks in advance.
Starting Friday, several first come, first-served campgrounds in eastern Oregon will be open. Those campgrounds include:
- Goose Lake, south of Lakeview
- Jackson Kimball, northwest of Chiloquin
- Minam, north of La Grande
- Hilgard Junction, near La Grande
- Catherine Creek, near Union
- Clyde Holliday, near John Day
- Cottonwood Canyon, southeast of The Dalles
Campgrounds scheduled to open June 9:
Coast
Note: All group camping, cabins and yurts closed. No walk-in or first come, first-served camping until further notice. Additional services or changes will be on park page. Please visit the link.
- Fort Stevens, near Astoria
- Cape Lookout, near Tillamook (Loops A & B closed)
- Nehalem Bay, south of Cannon Beach
- Beverly Beach, north of Newport
- South Beach, south of Newport
- Jessie M. Honeyman, south of Florence
- William M. Tugman, south of Reedsport
- Sunset Bay, near Coos Bay (B Loop closed)
- Bullards Beach, north of Bandon: (Horse camp closed)
- Humbug Mountain, south of Port Orford
- Harris Beach, in Brookings
Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge
Note: All group camping, cabins and yurts closed. Additional services or changes will be on park page. Please visit the link.
- Silver Falls, east of Salem (sites A47, A50, A71 closed; Howard Creek Horse Campground open)
- Detroit Lake, east of Salem
- Champoeg, near Newberg
- Cascara Campground at Fall Creek State Recreation Area, east of Eugene
- Memaloose, near The Dalles
Southern, Central and Eastern Oregon
Note: All group camping, cabins and yurts closed unless otherwise noted. Additional services or changes will be on park page. Please visit the link.
- The Cove Palisades, southwest of Madras
- Prineville Reservoir, southeast of Prineville
- Smith Rock, northeast of Redmond (bivouac tent camping only)
- Deschutes River, east of The Dalles
- LaPine, south of Bend (campground and rustic cabins open)
- Tumalo, north of Bend
- Collier Memorial, north of Klamath Falls
- Joseph Stewart, northeast of Medford
- Wallowa Lake, southeast of Enterprise
- Farewell Bend, southeast of Huntington
- Clyde Holliday, near John Day
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.