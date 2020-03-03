PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced the largest coordinated sweep of elder fraud cases in history, including multiple cases in Oregon, on Tuesday.
It also announced a new National Elder Fraud Hotline.
The attorney’s office says the Department of Justice this year prosecuted more than 400 defendants whose schemes totaled more than a billion dollars. More information about those cases, including two in Oregon, is posted on the Department of Justice website.
“Americans are fed up with the constant barrage of scams that maliciously target the elderly and other vulnerable citizens,” William P. Barr, attorney general, said. “The Department is committed to stopping the full range of criminal activities that exploit America’s seniors.”
The attorney’s office says the new National Elder Fraud Hotline will provide services to seniors who may be victims of financial fraud. The attorney’s office says it will be staffed by experienced case managers who can provide personalized support to callers.
“Case managers will assist callers with reporting the suspected fraud to relevant agencies and by providing resources and referrals to other appropriate services as needed,” according to the attorney’s office.
The hotline’s toll-free number is 833-372-8311.
