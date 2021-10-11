PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 20 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, raising the state’s death toll to 4,002.

OHA also reported 2,895 new cases of the virus, bringing that total to 343,993. These new numbers account for numbers over the weekend.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 644, which is five fewer than Sunday. There are 170 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than the previous day.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (8)

Benton (86)

Clackamas (212)

Clatsop (15)

Columbia (57)

Coos (43)

Crook (10)

Curry (13)

Deschutes (275)

Douglas (62)

Gilliam (2)

Grant (4)

Harney (8)

Hood River (30)

Jackson (126)

Jefferson (50)

Josephine (69)

Klamath (58)

Lake (6)

Lane (259)

Lincoln (26)

Linn (181)

Malheur (35)

Marion (277)

Morrow (13)

Multnomah (374)

Polk (37)

Tillamook (14)

Umatilla (94)

Union (26)

Wallowa (7)

Wasco (12)

Washington (322)

Wheeler (11)

Yamhill (73)

There are 44 available adult ICU beds out of 675 total (7% availability) and 334 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,106 (8% availability).

