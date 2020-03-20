Oregon pediatrician gives advice for parents amid COVID-19 concerns

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Providence pediatrician is offering advice for parents with younger kids as COVID-19 concerns increase across the U.S.
Doctor Anna Meyers says if your kids get sick right now, there are a lot of viruses out there, and it’s still cold and flu season.
But with coronavirus, it’s hard for parents to know what they should be doing to address their concerns. She says her first piece of advice is to stay home. If you have questions about your child’s health or symptoms they may have, call your doctor or try to schedule a virtual visit.
The best treatment for cold and flu-like symptoms is rest and plenty of fluid, and parents can also give children’s Tylenol or ibuprofen to manage a fever, Meyers says.
For healthy kids, she says they should still get outside, but should be mindful of large groups, any surfaces they touch, and should do a lot of extra hand-washing.
Meyers recommends avoiding playdates with other kids for now and reconnecting with family members at home instead.
If your child has a well-visit scheduled but they are doing well and don’t need any vaccines, she says you should re-schedule for a later time. But if your child needs a vaccine, you should keep your appointment, as it is important to give them as much protection against everything else out there right now.
If you do schedule a tele-health visit, give your doctor as much information as you can.
“If you have more information for us – like pictures or video – we have MyChart, I’ve been asking parents to send pics of their kid’s skin, or if they have a question, or if you have a video you want to take and we can review, that can be really helpful,” Meyers said.
Meyers says they’re also scheduling healthy kids for well-visits during the mornings and sick kids in the afternoons for more separation between the groups.
If your child is sick, call your doctor before you come in, so they can plan ahead.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
