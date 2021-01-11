Oregon pharmacy begins administering second dose of Pfizer vaccine to seniors

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the Oregon Health Authority works to increase the pace of vaccinations around the state, we’re seeing more people also getting their second round of the vaccine.
In Oregon, 4,828 people have received their second dose of the vaccine, while 94,799 have received their first round of the vaccine.
Monday, Consonus Pharmacy in Oregon began boosting that number of fully vaccinated Oregonians by giving out the second round of the vaccine to seniors. Shots began at a Newberg facility Monday, which said it’s the first long-term care facility in Oregon to administer that second dose.
“Residents feel a sense of hope and excitement. They miss their families. We’ve been closed since March and to be one step closer to reuniting them again is something they are looking forward to,” said Administrator Joscelyn Cook.
Pearl Harbor veteran, Ed Johann, was the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine when the first doses were administered and was first again Monday to get his second dose.
“I feel just like nothing happened! I feel like I might have paid for nothing,” Johann joked.
Johann says he’s had friends die from COVID-19 and hopes that everyone will choose to get vaccinated.
“Get right in there and get it. There’s nothing to it,” he said.
Marquise Companies, which owns the facility, says it has been able to vaccinate more than 80% of residents and 60% of staff.
“The vaccine starts a process to really be able to re-engage residents, to reduce the isolation that they’ve had to experience in this time because they couldn’t dine together or do activities together or have visitations,” said Phil Fogg, CEO of Marquise Companies.
Consonus, the pharmacy providing the vaccine, says this second dose is happening way ahead of schedule.
The company says that’s because they have strong partnerships within long-term care facilities and are able to use those facilities’ own nurses to give the shots. Consonus says by February 21, it will have fully vaccinated nearly 20,000 seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.