PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Poison Center at Oregon Health & Science University is warning people not to try a “remedy” for COVID-19 they see on social media.
There are currently no supplements, medications or remedies that are known to be effective in treating or preventing COVID-19, according to health officials.
However, that isn’t stopping people from sharing so-called treatments online.
“Unfortunately, many of the remedies that are being circulated among social media users may be very harmful. Several Americans have developed severe toxicity from chloroquine obtained through non-medical sources,” according to the Oregon Poison Center.
Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are being studied in the U.S. and worldwide as potential treatments for COVID-19, however they must be administered under the care of a doctor to avoid toxicity and even death.
The Oregon Poison Center states that other “remedies,” including ingesting bleach, ingesting hydrogen peroxide, or using supplements in excess, including colloidal silver or vitamin D, may be dangerous and have long-term health effects.
People are advised not to “self-medicate,” as the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is still to wash hands frequently, practice social distancing and stay home.
Gov. Kate Brown this week issued an executive order directing people to stay home, while also closing numerous businesses and banning gatherings of any size.
MORE: Coronavirus coverage
Oregonians with COVID-19 symptoms are advised to contact their health care provider for treatment recommendations. Call ahead or use telemedicine options to prevent exposing others prior to visiting a health care facility.
Anyone experiencing a poison emergency is asked to call the Oregon Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222. Other resources are available at oregonpoison.org.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Big Pharma says you must wait for the vaccine. Don't pay attention to China and Korea, where the virus has declined and they are back to work. How? The Doctors are using prescribed doses of chloroquine and chinese herbs. Huh, imagine that. But our society has already dismissed anything that doesn't come out of a lab with a list of side effects longer than the Mississippi. We are headed for a change and Trump (I can't believe I'm saying this) is our only hope to stand up against Big Pharma. If this continues, mark my words, we will be systematically wiped out.
No Tide Pods either.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.