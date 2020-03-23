PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon pot dispensaries and liquor stores will not be forced to closed after Gov. Kate Brown on Monday issued an executive order to close various businesses, including shopping centers, salons, gyms, and theaters.
Brown directed everyone on Monday to stay home “to the maximum extent possible” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order is effective immediately.
Now, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission has made some rule changes so marijuana retailers can still get their products to customers while practicing safe social distancing. The agency on Sunday temporarily approved curbside delivery.
Many retailers are taking advantage of the rule, including Shango Cannabis’ two Portland locations, where curbside pickup was already happening on Monday. In a few days, the business says it will also be doing home deliveries.
There was a tent set up outside the location off Southeast Harold Street on Monday. The operations manager said they set it up so customers can wait out of the rain while employees bring them their products. Customers can also pull up to the curb in their cars.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission says the move to temporarily approve curbside delivery was made to balance the protection of public health while helping businesses to stay open.
A Shango representative says the decision is keeping the doors open and employees paid. Customers can order online or over the phone, then come pick up their product–and with vans and drivers ready to go, Shango says home delivery is almost ready to roll out.
“We’re really actually looking forward to that, we think a lot of people will be taking advantage of that, we’ve seen that in other states already, so we think it’s important to have that,” Shane McKee said.
OLCC is also increasing the amount of flower that cardholders and caregivers can buy in one day from eight ounces to 24 ounces. The monthly limit of 32 ounces remains the same.
As part of Gov. Brown’s executive order on Monday, all cannabis and liquor businesses will also have to designate an employee to establish, implement, and enforce social distancing policies.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.