SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The sad story of a 13-year-old Salem boy who was the sole survivor of a horrific crash that killed his mom and the wrong-way driver that hit them touched many hearts.
Just recently, however, the teenager – James Gilbert-Jones – learned that some of the people hit hardest by the news of his tragedy were dozens of men that he’d never met: inmates at the Oregon State Penitentiary, the state’s maximum security prison.
Two inmates in particular, David Bowen and Kyle Hedquist, organized an effort to raise money for Gilbert-Jones after seeing a FOX 12 report and reading a newspaper story about the crash.
Bowen and Hedquist are both convicted murders: Bowen is serving a 25-year to life sentence, Hedquist is serving life without parole.
They may not be the type of people one would commonly expect to help raise hundreds of dollars for a teenager they don’t know – but that is exactly what they did.
“Obviously, you know, it was heartbreaking,” Hedquist said about the crash.
“I teared up in my cell,” said Bowen. “I sat there thinking, you know, what can we do? How can I help this family?”
That’s when Bowen and Hedquist came up with a plan.
Through a prison club they joined by displaying good behavior, they created fliers and started asking other inmates to contribute part of their monthly stipends earned for work around the prison.
Hedquist explained the stipends don’t amount to much: most inmates average between $30 and $60 per month.
Most inmates spend the monies on phone calls home, soap and shampoo or give it to family members. But when they read Gilbert-Jones’ story, many were extra generous, he said.
“When they saw it advertised, almost instantly, we started getting donations in,” Hedquist said.
While most donations from other inmates were $1 or $2, by the end, it all added up to a total of $800.
“That’s a lot of money,” said FOX 12 reporter Tyler Dumont.
“That’s a lot of dollars. That’s a lot of people.” replied Hedquist. “Just because we’re in this place, we’re all still Oregonians, you know? And a lot of guys have kids, and so I think that story really resonated with a lot of guys – like man, we’ve got to do something.”
Bowen said that was exactly what hit home with him.
“Just thinking, you know, what would happen if this was my son and this happened?” Bowen said.
Gilbert-Jones now lives with his aunt. He had no idea about the inmates’ collection of cash for him until a FOX 12 reporter told him.
“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I know people give, but – I couldn’t believe it.”
Gilbert-Jones has spent the past few months recovering from his injuries, which included facial fractures, a broken wrist and broken ribs.
“I’m doing pretty good. Healing pretty quick,” Gilbert-Jones said.
But, since he is still healing, the three-season athlete has been forced to temporarily step away from what he loves most.
“My dream is going to NBA,” he said. “Or at least go to college.”
Meanwhile, Bowen and Hedquist said they are hoping their effort was a step towards reconciliation.
“I basically just want to say that I’m a normal human being just like everyone else. That was my goal going into this, to feel normal about myself,” said Bowen.
Hedquist agreed.
“You don’t have to be defined everyday as a murderer, or as a thief or a robber, or whatever,” he said. “You can have a normal life in here, and you can impact the community in here – and you can make a difference in the community out there.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.