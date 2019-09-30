PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A strike involving thousands of university workers across Oregon was called off after a tentative deal between the local union and university administrators was reached over the weekend.
Monday is the first day of fall term at Portland State University - and instead of staff holding picket signs on campus, it was students walking to get to class.
It's a welcome sight after months of back and forth between the universities and the union.
Rob Fullmer is an IT Specialist at PSU. He's also the bargaining chair for SEIU Local 503, which is a union that represents 4,500 higher education workers including those in IT, maintenance, and food prep at all seven Oregon public universities.
Fullmer says the union has been in negotiations with university administrators since February for a new and more fair contract.
Fullmer told FOX 12 the months of work were worth it.
At around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, they reached a tentative deal that met the union's top priorities of wage increases and cost of living adjustments.
"The reason we work in higher education is because we believe in the mission of serving students and faculty. We believe in the mission of educating Oregon's future work force," said Fullmer. "Really glad to be here and not holding picket signs, and able to hold our heads high getting a contract our member can be proud of."
Something else he's proud of is that union members will now get up to 48 hours of paid leave when campuses shut down due to bad weather.
In the coming weeks, members of the union will vote to ratify the contract making it official.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
