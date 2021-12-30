PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,948 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, bringing the total positive state cases to 421,263.

The continued spike in cases follows the OHA’s highest amount of positive cases since September with 2,331 infected on Wednesday.

The OHA also recorded 15 new COVID-related deaths, raising Oregon's death toll to 5,655.

As cases are spiking the OHA announced Thursday an order Wednesday for 6 million COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test kits. OHA says each kit contains two tests, amounting to a total of 12 million tests coming to the stat that can be performed at home, with results available in 15 minutes.

OHA’s previous largest order was for roughly 1.46 million Abbott BinaxNOW rapid tests. Of that, the agency has distributed nearly 1.3 million tests to almost 400 community partners and more than 1,300 K-12 schools.

The state has also released additional data detailing the vaccination status of those getting infected. From Dec. 19 to Dec. 25, 63.3 percent of positive cases were attributed to unvaccinated people.36.7 percent were breakthrough cases.

Severe weather limits hours, closes some COVID-19 vaccine sites BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -- As the state continues its push toward getting 1 million more people in Oregon a booster dose by the end of January, t…

The OHA said the average age of someone with a breakthrough case was 36 years old during this time frame. When weighing the age of all breakthrough cases, the average person was 46 years old.

Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently three times higher than in vaccinated people.

The OHA said Thursday, 4.3 percent of all vaccine breakthrough cases have resulted in the person being hospitalized and 1.2 percent have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 81.

Total patients hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 is 440, 21 more than Wednesday. Of that total, 93 are in the intensive care unit.

A full break-down of the data is available via the OHA report here.