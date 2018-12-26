EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - University of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert says that he will return for his senior season in 2019.
The announced was made Wednesday right before Herbert left for Santa Clara, California, where he will begin to prepare for the Redbox Bowl.
"The University of Oregon has been a special place to me for as long as I can remember. Words will never be able to express my feelings of gratitude toward the people that have built and maintain our program," Herbert said. "What I have come to realize, though, is that nothing could pull me away from the opportunities that we have in front of us. As we prepare for our bowl game, I would like to ensure that there are no distractions outside of this game. My commitment to my teammates, our coaches, Duck fans, and the University of Oregon has never been stronger. I'll be returning to the University of Oregon for my senior year. Go Ducks!"
The University of Oregon says Herbert ranks third all-time at Oregon in career passing touchdowns, third in completion percentage, and sixth in passing yards.
Herbert and the Ducks play Michigan State Spartans in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. Pacific Time.
