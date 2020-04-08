(KPTV) – While Major League Baseball plots its return, an Oregon-raised pitcher is working his way back to the big leagues in Korea.
FOX 12 chatted with Dan Straily from Busan, South Korea on these strange times around the diamond and around the globe.
“My baseball card says from California but I am from Oregon,” he said.
Straily, an eight-year MLB veteran who grew up in Pendleton and Springfield, is living his new baseball life in the future away from wife his and son back home in Bend.
“We are pretty much five weeks in the future here where five weeks ago when I first got here, this place was shut down. There were the most crowded areas of South Korea where there was just no people walking the streets, nobody out and about because they weren’t allowed to,” Straily said.
The 31-year-old pitcher for the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization is set to begin the KBO season on April 21.
“Anybody that walks into the stadium, actually you don’t even get your temperature checked anymore. You have to walk in front of a heat sensor camera that checks your temperature as you walk by,” Straily said.
Straily embarked on this journey in January, training in Australia before arriving in Busan, South Korea two weeks ago.
“I don’t know if we will see a full stadium this whole year, I really don’t. To be quite honest, as much as that sucks, everybody’s best interest is being kept at the top where it should be,” he said.
They’re staying ahead of flattening that curve.
“It’s about from Salem to Seattle in terms of the I-5 corridor in size, but there’s 55 million people in that space,” Straily said.
When asked how he shares hope with his wife and 2-year-old son in Bend, Straily said, “It’s so hard because you feel like, is it working? Is it not working? You just keep doing your part of washing your hands, the social distancing stuff as our country has shown. It works. You just have to do your part. If everyone does their part, then we’ll all be just fine.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
