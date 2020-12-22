PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon has started receiving shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the second coronavirus vaccine to be approved in the U.S.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the Moderna vaccine on December 18. The Oregon Health Authority says it started receiving its first shipments of the vaccine Monday, December 21.
Tuesday, Governor Kate Brown shared a message of hope and optimism ahead of the Christmas holiday. She applauded the efforts of Oregonians who have sacrificed time with friends and family during the holidays. She also noted that the Pfizer vaccine distributed last week has given us reason to celebrate.
“Last week, we vaccinated our first healthcare workers and I think with that very moment, we all glimpsed that the light is at the end of this very long tunnel,” Brown said.
As of Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported that more than 7,000 people in Oregon had received their first dose of the vaccine.
Now, adding to the hope, is tens of thousands of doses of the Moderna vaccine arriving in Oregon.
“The vaccine was well tolerated. No serious health problems were associated with the vaccine,” said Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen.
OHA laid out a timeline for those vaccines on Tuesday. It says Monday, the state received 12,1000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. By the end of the Christmas week, the state is expected to receive 72,100 doses of the vaccine. And by the end of next week, it will receive 25,000 more doses, for a total of 97,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Some hospitals have also already started receiving that vaccine.
Kaiser Permanente said Tuesday afternoon it received 10,000 doses of the vaccine.
Providence says in this first distribution wave, it expects to receive around 14,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. It says it is in the process of scheduling out those vaccinations and hopes to have them done by the first week of January.
OHA says the distribution of this vaccine should be simpler because it does not need to be stored at as cold of a temperature as the Pfizer vaccine.
