Oregon Recovers calls on legislature to pass several bills to improve addiction treatment

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - There was a push Thursday for Oregon lawmakers to move forward on several public health bills, including one that involves increasing the price of alcohol. Statewide coalition Oregon Recovers, which advocates for improving addiction treatment, is calling on the legislature to pass them.
Oregon Recovers aimed to get their message across by displaying more than 1,200 flags on the lawn across from the Oregon State Capitol. The flags represented Oregonians who’ve died this year because of substance abuse.
“I’m hoping [lawmakers] hear us, I’m hoping they take it seriously, and I’m hoping they’re willing to start moving in the direction to support our addicts. Our disease. Look at the flags. Look at the flags behind us. Do we need to say anymore?” said Cathy McInnis, whose daughter died from alcohol use disorder.
People with Oregon Recovers argue the legislature has expanded access to alcohol during the current legislative session and hasn’t fully funded the implementation of a plan to end the addiction crisis. They support the passage of a large behavioral health package, which includes House Bill 3377, which is the creation of a task force to study how much to increase the price of alcohol with the goal of reducing consumption.
“My mom died from untreated addiction. I had lots of friends die this year. We know since COVID’s hit that we’ve had an increase in use, increase in overdoses, we have fentanyl coming in. Now it’s in the Pacific Northwest, and people are dying. We just lost another friend of ours last night, and everybody out there knows what a problem addiction is, and we need our legislators to prioritize solutions,” said Tony Vezina, Oregon Recovers’ co-chair, who also is in long term recovery himself.
Not everyone is on board though with the entire proposed behavioral health funding package. The Oregon Beverage Alliance, which is made up of local brewers, winemakers and more, sent FOX 12 a statement in response to the gathering Thursday.
"As local business owners and residents, brewers, winemakers, cidermakers, distributors and distillers, we care deeply about Oregon. That’s why we invest and create so many jobs here in our communities. Without question, more needs to be done to prevent and address addiction and we stand ready and willing to work with lawmakers and stakeholders. Alcohol is the third largest source of revenue for the state, yet only 3.5% of existing beer, wine, cider and spirits revenue are dedicated to addiction recovery and prevention. Before raising taxes on Oregon’s breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries, we need to deeply examine the current system and why existing dollars are not being spent on these programs and assess whether these programs are actually helping Oregonians. According to our own health officials, Oregon is spending more on behavioral health than 75% of other states, yet ranks near last in outcomes compared to other states,” the statement from Oregon Beverage Alliance said.
According to Oregon Recovers, House Bill 3377, along with a few other bills related to addiction recovery, remain stalled in the Joint Committee On Ways and Means.
