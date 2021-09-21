SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon state lawmakers adjourned the second day of their special redistricting session Tuesday after news of a positive COVID-19 case at the capitol.

Lawmakers said the person who tested positive was last in the building Monday. They haven't said what contact that person may have had with lawmakers, but they are delaying the start of the session until at least 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Legislature convened Monday for the once-a-decade task of redistricting, which determines how voters will pick state representatives, state senators and members of Congress for the next five election cycles. It turned contentious on Day 1 when Democratic House Speaker Tina Kotek rescinded a deal she made with Republicans to share power in redrawing political boundaries.

“She lied and broke her promise not just to us but to Oregonians,” House Republican Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby, said in a statement on Monday. “She just sold the soul of our state for Democrats’ political gain."

Drazan said Tuesday that Republican lawmakers will "continue ongoing conversations with Democrats."

"It’s in the best interest of Oregonians that we salvage an opportunity to pass fair maps," she said. "They deserve fair representation despite the unexpected actions taken by the Speaker yesterday. We need fair maps for Oregon and that’s still possible.”

The deal Kotek pulled out of was agreed upon in April, during the 2021 legislative session, when the Democrat said that in exchange for the GOP to stop blocking bills with delaying tactics, the House Speaker would evenly split the House Redistricting Committee — essentially granting veto power to the GOP.

In a statement, Kotek said she was “disappointed that after many months of work, House Republicans did not engage constructively despite many attempts to address their concerns” and lead to her decision to void the standing deal.

The maps in question passed through the Senate on Monday, without Republican support.

The Democrats’ map proposes that new congressional District 6 should be south of Portland, Oregon’s biggest city, and west of Interstate 5. Republicans also put it south of Portland, but on the east side of the interstate.

In addition to the six congressional districts, lawmakers are also responsible for passing 90 legislative districts that determine how voters pick state representatives and state senators.

If the legislative maps are not passed by Monday, the task will fall to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, a progressive Democrat who few Republicans would want to see in charge of that process

Lawmakers have succeeded in passing redistricting plans just twice since 1911.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.