PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The state of Oregon has released data that narrows where confirmed cases of COVID-19 are down to the ZIP code. For several weeks, the state had been releasing data on a county level.
In a weekly update, the state wrote that it was releasing the data with a caveat.
“Geographical reports of disease such as tabulation by ZIP code can be misleading because ZIP codes do not have uniform populations," the report reads. "Furthermore, place of residence does not necessarily represent the place where COVID-19 is acquired."
The data shows a handful of high case counts in Multnomah and Marion County. In Multnomah County, 97,236 cases have been reported and 159 cases have been confirmed, but of that, 117 have been reported at one nursing home facility.
Charles Rynerson with the Portland State Population Research Center says it takes a deeper dive into the data to see what is going on.
“Some of those ZIP codes where there happens to be a nursing home with lots of cases or deaths, you know, is going to show up, you know, maybe the neighborhood around isn’t going to be effective,” Rynerson said.
Rynerson did note something interesting, suggesting the number of confirmed cases may show where essential workers are, adding they are the ones headed to work in grocery stores or hospitals.
Woodburn in Marion County has been dealing with a high number of cases as well. The high number isn’t being attributed to a single place like a nursing home.
The release of the ZIP code data is concerning for some. Zeenia Junkeer is the Director of Oregon Health Equity Alliance. The organizations worries the data will create stigma around minority communities.
“They are going to begin to either target those particular communities either by their race and their ethnicity or by their ZIP code or make assumptions about how people present, you know, how people read other people,” Junkeer said.
Junkeer says the data just shows where someone lives, not where they may have gotten the virus from.
“Unfortunately, the release of the ZIP code data will not get us better strategies," Junkeer said. "It will potentially lead to individuals and communities facing greater stigma and harm."
According to OHA, this week’s data shows a continued high rate of COVID-19 among Hispanics–14.3 cases per 10,000 residents–relative to non-Hispanics–4.5. OHA says differences in COVID-19 distribution are likely to reflect the inequitable distribution of power and resources among Oregon communities.
In a release they wrote, “OHA believes by sharing this data, we can identify and continue conversations with affected communities for how to redistribute resources and power to rectify longstanding injustices. OHA commits to helping the public better understand why the impact of the disease is shouldered more by certain communities.”
