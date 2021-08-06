SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The state agency charged with distributing hundreds of millions of dollars of federal rental assistance funding admits it needs to do a better job of getting that money out the door.

Oregon Housing and Community Services on Thursday said it has been experiencing problems with its software and has contracted with an outside vendor to help process applications for assistance.

There's $280 million in federal relief funds available and more on the way for both tenants and landlords, but so far only $8 million has been paid out.

According to the agency, about 25,000 people have applied for relief funds through the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP), but less than 1,300 households have received funding.

"At the end of the day there are human beings that are behind each of these numbers, and there are folks that are waiting for assistance, and we need to step in make sure we can expedite the assistance getting into their hands," said OHCS Director Margaret Salazar.

Michael Havlik, Deputy Director of Multifamily Northwest, an organization that advocates on behalf of landlords and property owners, said there is enough federal funding currently available and in the pipeline to compensate both landlords and their tenants who are behind on rent.

"We have about a half a billion dollars that is flowing to the state of Oregon. And with that amount of money, there should be nobody who has to face eviction," said Havlik.

The CDC has issued a new eviction moratorium for areas with high COVID-19 transmission rates, which covers most of the United States. The new eviction ban is set to expire Oct. 3.

Learn more about whether you're eligible for assistance and how to apply by visiting the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance website.