PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon health officials on Tuesday reported 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 303.
The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday morning also reported 342 new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, raising the state’s total case count to 17,416.
“As we surpass 300 deaths related to COVID-19, including the 14 deaths reported today, I wish to extend sincere condolences on behalf of everyone at OHA to the families who have lost a loved one to this disease,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said. “It is a stark reminder of the work all Oregonians need to do to bring this pandemic under control. Together we can slow this disease and prevent this terrible loss of life.”
The new cases on Tuesday were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 3
- Clackamas: 15
- Clatsop: 3
- Coos: 3
- Crook: 2
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 7
- Douglas: 2
- Harney: 1
- Jackson: 10
- Jefferson: 9
- Josephine: 9
- Klamath: 2
- Lane: 6
- Linn: 5
- Malheur: 15
- Marion: 40
- Morrow: 7
- Multnomah: 74
- Polk: 13
- Umatilla: 75
- Washington: 31
- Yamhill: 9
Oregon’s 290th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 19 and died on July 22 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 291st COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 3 and died on July 20 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 292nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on June 30 and died on July 23 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 293rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 19 and died on July 26 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 294th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on June 24 and died on July 15 at St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 295th COVID-19 death is a 26-year-old man in Yamhill County who died in his residence on July 10. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or as a significant condition that contributed to his death.
Oregon’s 296th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Clackamas County who became symptomatic on July 22, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on July 26. Location of death and presence of underlying medical conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 297th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 23 and died on July 25 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 298th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 23. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 299th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 27. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 300th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on July 20 and died on July 26. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 301st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 26 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 302nd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 24. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 303rd death is an 84-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 22 and died on July 25. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
