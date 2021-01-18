PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority announced Monday that three more Oregonians have died of COVID-19.
The state’s pandemic death toll is now 1,803, according to the OHA.
The patients who died were identified as:
- A 90-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Jan. 4 and died Jan. 8 at her home.
- A 55-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Dec. 27 and died Jan. 16 at Salem Hospital.
- A 99-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 15 at her home.
The OHA said all three had underlying conditions.
In its daily statewide report on COVID-19 Monday, the OHA also announced 666 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus.
A breakdown of the newly reported cases by county is as follows:
- Benton: 10
- Clackamas: 57
- Columbia: 6
- Coos: 1
- Crook: 9
- Deschutes: 51
- Douglas: 11
- Hood River: 3
- Jackson: 40
- Jefferson: 2
- Josephine: 9
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 81
- Lincoln: 5
- Linn: 8
- Malheur: 4
- Marion: 79
- Morrow: 6
- Multnomah: 140
- Polk: 9
- Umatilla: 29
- Wasco: 10
- Washington: 87
- Yamhill: 8
Oregon’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began now stands at 133,851.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state on Monday was 342, 19 fewer than Sunday. There were 94 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds Monday, one fewer than Sunday.
The OHA said 11,951 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 8,409 vaccine doses were administered Sunday.
As of Monday, Oregon has administered a cumulative total of 216,925 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.
In total, 335,075 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
