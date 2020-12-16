PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 48 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,262.
The OHA also reported 1,562 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 97,622.
“Today’s death reporting, coupled with yesterday’s, represents the highest two-day death COVID-19-associated death toll since the beginning of the pandemic in Oregon.
Each death is a sad reminder of the danger posed by the virus and of the need – even with vaccine now becoming available – for Oregonians to continue taking the steps to stem the spread of the virus by doing the following:
• Maintain 6 feet of physical distance.
• Wear a face covering when outside the house.
• Practice good hand hygiene.
• Avoid gatherings with non-household members.
• If you have symptoms, consult with a medical provider quickly to get instructions on how to care for yourself and your household members and whether to get tested."
The deaths reported in Wednesday were:
- A 56-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died Nov. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 67-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died Dec. 15 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 89-year-old man in Clackamas County who died Aug. 9 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- A 59-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died Dec. 9 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 91-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died Dec. 13. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 79-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died May 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- A 62-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on Nov. 2 and died at SW Washington Medical Center in Vancouver. Date of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old woman in Benton County who died Nov. 25 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- A 52-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died Dec. 12 at St. John Medical Center in Longview, Wash. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 64-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 15 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 54-year-old man in Jackson County who tested died Aug. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 94-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died Dec. 14. Location of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 75-year-old woman in Lane County who died Aug. 21 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died Dec. 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 30-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died Nov. 30 at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died Dec. 9 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 78-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died Dec. 8. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 95-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died Dec. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 52-year-old woman in Marion County who died May 30 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Aug. 7 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- A 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who died Oct. 29 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Oct. 29 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Oct. 31 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- A 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 24. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died Oct. 20. Location of death is being confirmed. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov.10 and died Nov. 19 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 69-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died Dec. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died Dec. 9 at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 50-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died Dec. 1. Location of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- An 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died Dec. 15 at Adventist Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 75-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died Dec. 10 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old woman in Washington County who died Dec. 9 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- A 94-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died Dec. 12, at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 93-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died Dec. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died Dec. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died Dec. 15 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec.13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 79-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 9 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 94-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died Dec. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 86-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 98-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 79-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 16 and died June 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.
- A 62-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old woman in Washington County who died Dec. 2 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- A 93-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
The OHA said that the surge in reported deaths i is the result of steadily high daily case counts and the manner of processing death reports. The counting of deaths from death certificates may take additional time to process because they are determined by physicians and thent to the CDC for further review. The information is then sent back to the states.
The new cases reported on Wednesday were in the following counties:
- Baker (7)
- Benton (31)
- Clackamas (166)
- Clatsop (7)
- Columbia (5)
- Coos (11)
- Crook (4)
- Curry (3)
- Deschutes (50)
- Douglas (16)
- Gilliam (2)
- Harney (4)
- Hood River (16)
- Jackson (64)
- Jefferson (29)
- Josephine (29)
- Klamath (20)
- Lake (2)
- Lane (105)
- Lincoln (5)
- Linn (51)
- Malheur (16)
- Marion (183)
- Morrow (8)
- Multnomah (455)
- Polk (30)
- Sherman (2)
- Tillamook (12)
- Umatilla (34)
- Union (9)
- Wallowa (1)
- Wasco (4)
- Washington (148)
- Yamhill (33)
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon on Wednesday was 554, which was 10 more people from Tuesday. There were 113 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds Wednesday, which was down one more than the previous day.
For more on COVID-19 in Oregon, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19
Wow! This plandemic is getting bad, we’re up to two day totals now.
