PORTLAND, OR (KTPV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 550 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest statewide daily case count since the start of the pandemic.
The highest total was in Multnomah County, where there were 135 new cases of the coronavirus reported Friday. Washington County had 91 additional cases.
OHA stated the case count “is again a reminder that Oregonians cannot let their guards down.”
“We all need to aggressively adhere to the face covering guidance and always wear a mask,” said Dr. Shimi Sharief, OHA senior health advisor. “We know everyone is tired and we all wish this would go away, but the reality is this disease is spreading in Oregon and it’s on all of us to protect ourselves and each other.”
OHA has also asked Oregonians to rethink Halloween by avoiding traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, avoiding costume parties with people outside their own households and wearing a face covering, because a Halloween mask won’t protect against COVID-19.
The 550 cases reported Friday were in the following counties:
- Baker (1)
- Benton (9)
- Clackamas (48)
- Columbia (3)
- Coos (5)
- Crook (7)
- Curry (1)
- Deschutes (11)
- Douglas (3)
- Grant (1)
- Harney (1)
- Hood River (4)
- Jackson (33)
- Jefferson (1)
- Josephine (1)
- Klamath (1)
- Lane (52)
- Lincoln (2)
- Linn (19)
- Malheur (13)
- Marion (57)
- Morrow (1)
- Multnomah (135)
- Polk (3)
- Umatilla (21)
- Union (1)
- Wasco (2)
- Washington (91)
- Yamhill (23)
There have been 41,348 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon during the pandemic. There have been nearly 774,000 negative tests in Oregon.
Three additional deaths were also reported Friday connected with COVID-19. They were an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct.12 and died Oct. 21 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions; a 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died Oct. 11 at Adventist Health Portland. She had underlying conditions; a 68-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died Oct. 18 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.
The state’s death toll related to COVID-19 is 649, according to OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Geezus H..libs are such drama queens. Of course their APPEARS to be a spike in new cases. Why? Because there are more tests and more testing available now. So sure, numbers are gonna go up. Funny though..the death rate is going down. But I guess that doesn't flow with the lib agenda.
Assuming the covid mortality rate continues at its current rate Oregon will realize 752 deaths this year. In Oregon, you have a .017 chance of dying from covid in 2020.
Oregon Leading Causes of Death, 2017
Cancer 8,083
Heart Disease 6,942
Chronic Lower Respiratory Diseases 2,088
Accidents 2,076
Stroke 2,066
Alzheimer’s disease 1,850
Diabetes 1,243
Suicide 825
Chronic Liver Disease/Cirrhosis 642
Flu/Pneumonia 573
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.