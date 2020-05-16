Oregon Representative Mitch Greenlick passes away at 85

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Longtime Democratic Representative Mitch Greenlick passed away on Friday night, according to a statement by Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek. He was 85.
Representative Greenlick had been battling health issues over the last year, Kotek said.
“He died while serving in office, doing what he loved. Oregonians lost a champion for fairness, justice, and health care as a human right. His work and legacy will benefit Oregonians for years to come,” Kotek said. “My heart goes out to his beloved wife, Harriet, and his entire family.”
In accordance with the Jewish tradition, a small private family service will be held in a few days. A public celebration of his life will be considered when the time is appropriate.
“Representative Greenlick was one of my closest colleagues in the Legislature,” Kotek said. “I will miss his moral compass, his intellect, and his sense of humor. I will miss my friend.”
Representative Greenlick was one of my closest colleagues in the Legislature. I will miss his moral compass, his intellect, and his sense of humor. I will miss my friend. pic.twitter.com/z6AAYPp1h4— Tina Kotek (@TinaKotek) May 16, 2020
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler responded to the news in a tweet saying, “Representative Mitch Greenlick fought tirelessly for health rights for all. He was a smart, kind, fearless public servant and a friend to many. He will be dearly missed.”
Covid-19 no doubt.
