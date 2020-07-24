Oregon reps push plan to block federal law enforcement from intervening in protests

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Representatives Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici have joined with several other state representatives in announcing a plan to block federal law enforcement from intervening in protests across the United States.
The plan is in response to the Trump administration's continued occupation of Portland to protect federal facilities, according to a spokesperson for Blumenauer.
"In practice, this has resulted in gross abuses of power toward protestors, including the nightly use of munitions and tear gas," the spokesperson said. "Unidentifiable federal forces in unmarked vehicles have also grabbed protesters off the street in Portland."
The lawmakers on Thursday filed three amendments to the Fiscal Year 2021 Homeland Security; Department of Defense; and Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies appropriations bills.
The appropriations bills would defund the ability of DHS, DOJ, and DOD to use the pretext of protecting federal property to prevent gatherings to demonstrate, the spokesperson said.
While these amendments would not interfere with the authority of the Federal Protective Service to secure federal property, they would ensure that no taxpayer resources can be used to police protestors, unless explicitly requested by local authorities, the spokesperson said.
“We will not let Trump or his administration get away with militarizing our streets,” Bonamici said. “He is using camo-clad federal officers without identification badges to terrorize protestors, violate First Amendment rights, and dramatically escalate tensions in Portland. We will use every tool we have to make sure these officers are removed from Portland, and we will work to prevent him or any other overbearing executive from trying this again here or in other cities.”
Related: Blumenauer, Bonamici and other members of Congress call for Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf's resignation
Copies of the amendments filed Thursday by the lawmakers can be found here for DHS, here for DOD, and here for CJS.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
These people both need to go along with Wyden and Barkley. Anyone in their right mind would not support the destruction of Portland. If Oregon continues to have these sort of people in government along with the United States this country is going to go down the toilet.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.