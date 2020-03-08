PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Republican lawmakers returned to the Oregon Capitol after a two-week walkout saying it was so they could pass some budget bills before the end of the legislative session which was originally slated for Sunday.
On Thursday, Democratic leaders abruptly ended the term to start planning a special session.
Originally GOP lawmakers had walked out for the second year in a row to boycott a controversial cap-and-trade bill.
Democrats say the bill is important to address the climate change crisis.
Republicans say the bill would hurt the logging and farming industries.
FOX 12 spoke with some people who came to support the Republican lawmakers as well as those who oppose their walk out.
Michael D’ Agostino says he opposes the recent walkout.
“I think it's wrong, it's the wrong way to run government,” D’Agostino said. “They're elected officials and they're simply not doing their jobs, it's extremely immature and it shouldn't be allowed.”
Nicholas Bottger of Bottger Trucking says he supports recent GOP walkout.
“Yeah, they were trying to protect us rural Oregonians, you know? We own a business. The people behind me open a business, they farm. It's a long-term effect,” Bottger said.
After Democratic leaders abruptly ended the session on Thursday, Senate minority leader, Herman Baertschiger Jr. said in a statement he and his Republican colleagues were ready to work on Sunday.
"The focus all along should have been on the budget bills, not cap-and-trade,” Baertschiger said. “It amazes me how the Democrats do not take any responsibility for the failure of the session. Let’s get back to the purpose of the short session.”
Republicans returned to Salem, but the regular session is over.
