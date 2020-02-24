SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon lawmakers are once again at a stalemate as Republican senators boycotted the Capitol Monday to avoid voting on a controversial cap-and-trade bill.
Gov. Kate Brown was visibly angry at a press conference with reporters.
“It’s extremely disappointing that instead of staying to do the jobs they were elected to do, Senate Republicans have chosen to take a taxpayer-funded vacation,” Brown said.
“Oregonians should be outraged, and I am too,” Brown added.
Eleven of the 12 Republican state senators boycotted the Senate floor Monday morning, forcing proceedings to adjourn for the day without the necessary quorum.
It’s the very same tactic Republican lawmakers employed last year to squash another version of the bill that Democrats tried to push through with their supermajority.
FOX 12 spoke to Republican Sen. Chuck Thomsen by phone Monday night. The Hood River senator representing District 26 declined to share where he’s staying but said he left the Capitol in the interest of Oregonians.
“We feel like we’re not walking away from our job,” Thomsen said. “We’re doing our job by saving rural Oregon jobs.”
“If they would refer that bill to the Oregon public – our citizens – put it on the November ballot, I’d be back there tomorrow,” Thomsen said.
Gov. Brown said there’s no time to delay climate change action.
“It is time for us move forward,” Brown said. “Our children are depending upon us. Our environment is depending upon us and frankly, the entire world is watching. We need to get this done now. The votes are there to pass it straight up.”
Brown said the new cap-and-trade bill to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is updated from last year’s version with rural-friendly compromises.
Thomsen said the bill was rushed through, leaving little time for vetting and research. He believes the increased regulations and limitations would devastate businesses and families.
“I’ve heard numbers as high as natural gas will rise four times what people are paying now, propane will rise four times and the price of fuel – gas and diesel will go up, up to 75 cents,” Thomsen said.
Last year, there was a lot of drama surrounding the Republican walkout. Gov. Brown said she would send Oregon state troopers to bring lawmakers back to the Capitol. That spurred Sen. Brian Boquist to make threatening statements toward troopers.
This time around, Gov. Brown said she doesn’t plan on sending troopers, as Senate President Peter Courtney has indicated that he won’t request that she do so.
