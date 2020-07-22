Oregon requests restraining order against federal police

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The federal government and the state of Oregon squared off over federal police in downtown Portland.
The state is requesting a restraining order against federal police that would require them to stop detaining protesters without probable cause. It would also make them identify themselves before arrests are made and make them explain why the arrest was happening.
The lawsuit comes as video surfaced on Twitter of federal agents taking someone into a van and then driving off. But the judge in the case questioned the video, seeming skeptical of the state’s argument that the arrest in particular was made without probable cause. So far, no decision has been made on the temporary restraining order.
Court papers on Wednesday showed there are 113 federal officers in Portland. 28 federal officers have been injured in nightly protests, and damage to the federal courthouse has totaled $50,000, according to the papers.
As a native Oregonian...this turns my stomach. KB has allowed this city to be destroyed while she goes into hiding. Has anyone thought of who will cover the costs to restore PDX or do you not care? I HOPE Trump doesn't give this state a dime to recover.
I'm sorry, but last I knew I was part of Oregon and I appreciate them being here. I feel a tad safer with their presence. 56 days if protesting is no longer about the original sin. It's about the protesters sins now. The hurt that they are causing people. Without the federal and state police to protect our people, can you imagine where we would be now? Mother Earth is hurting, everyone needs to go home...
