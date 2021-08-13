PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On the first day Governor Kate Brown's re-instated statewide mask mandate was in effect, Oregonians responded with mixed emotions.

At Salon Studio d in Hillsboro, owner Dawn Byrnes was faced with once again asking customers and staff to mask up.

"It's a little frustrating," Byrnes said. "I feel like we've worked so hard to get a little bit of that freedom. It was nice to have it when we did have it. It's disappointing that we're back to this."

Despite her disappointment, Byrnes said she does believe masks are necessary indoors, given the rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

"I understand it. It's absolutely necessary for the situation with the variant going around," Byrnes said.

There are those, however, with much stronger opinions. At a packed meeting of the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners Thursday, many community members who testified were critical of both the mask mandate and the governor's requirement that all executive branch employees be vaccinated by October 18.

There are many people, on the other hand, who have no problem at all with wearing masks.

"I'm for it," Arron Brinegar, who lives in Portland, said. "I work in a pharmacy, so I've been wearing a mask this whole time anyway, so it doesn't really change anything for me. I really just don't see what the big deal is. It's not that hard to wear mask."

The Oregon Health Authority has said its guidance on masks could change if cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations drop to more manageable levels.