Oregon restaurants hopeful that lawsuit could keep them open during shutdown

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Outside of Multnomah County, restaurant owners and managers say they are prepared for a shutdown much longer than two weeks, but they are also hopeful a new lawsuit will allow them to open back up early.
Restaurant owners say they figured that a shutdown in Clackamas and Washington counties was unlikely to last only the two weeks as part of Gov. Kate Brown's 'freeze' order.
“I’m guessing that Clackamas and Washington will get included with Multnomah and go four weeks at the minimum,” said Alex Kircher, the general manager of Golden Valley Brewery in Beaverton.
“When the governor first announced it, myself and everyone I talked to in the industry thought it was going to go longer. We thought there’s no way it’s going to be two weeks,” said Cooper Maixner, owner of Wanker’s Corner in Wilsonville.
Maixner says he told his employees to get on unemployment and to prepare for it to be a while.
“We told our employees get right on it as soon as you can. As soon as she announced it we were like start the process if you can and get it going. Because there are people out there that I don’t think have seen a dime since the first time around,” he said.
But, there’s a chance the shutdown may not even last two weeks. The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association announced it has filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order against Brown’s latest executive actions.
“If you can have two people from different households together, and actually up to six people together from two households in a private home, we know that we can keep that standard as safe for both employees and guests in restaurants both indoors and outdoors,” said Jason Brandt with ORLA.
Restaurant owners say they are hopeful it could work, because the holidays are necessary for keeping the business afloat in the beginning months of the year.
“Not having any cash reserves going into that part of year, it makes it really difficult,” said Kircher.
And everyone agrees that without a relief package from the federal government, many businesses won’t survive.
“Unless we can get another round of stimulus funding from the government, it’s going to be very difficult for a lot of restaurants,” said Kircher.
