SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The revenue forecast released by the Oregon state government Wednesday isn’t just promising, it’s historic.
The executive summary of the latest Oregon Economic and Revenue Forecast, which is published four times a year, begins with the following lines: “Economic growth is surging as the pandemic wanes. Thanks to federal fiscal policy, consumers have higher incomes today than before COVID-19 hit. Now they are increasingly allowed to and feel comfortable resuming pandemic-restricted activities like going out to eat, on vacations, getting haircuts and the like. The outlook for near-term economic growth is the strongest in decades, if not generations.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic caused financial stress for many households and businesses, the forecast found Oregonian incomes are now back to pre-pandemic levels and they are expected to grow 6-7% into 2022.
Thanks to how strong the revenue forecast appears, Oregon could pay out a “kicker” tax rebate up to $1.4 billion to residents next year.
Here are what kicker projections look like as of Wednesday:
The newest edition of the forecast by state economists was met with positive reactions from both parties.
The Oregon Senate Republicans said in a statement that the forecast shows “Oregon is swimming in money.” The Republicans said after the personal kicker, the Legislature will have “a little over a month to appropriate an extra $1.182 billion this budget cycle” and the forecast “projects the state to bring in an extra $1.250 billion in the 2021-2023 biennium.”
“This money should be directed to Oregonians' most pressing needs. We must fully fund and fully reopen our schools, invest in our workforce, and assist in wildfire recovery efforts,” Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod (R-Lyons) said in the Senate party statement.
Oregon House Republican Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby) was cautiously optimistic in her reaction statement to the forecast on behalf of the Oregon House Republicans Caucus, writing “This historic revenue forecast is propped up by massive federal infusions that buoyed Oregon’s economy through the impacts of COVID-19. This windfall won’t last forever. It’s important to commit funds to reserves now along with targeted investments, rather than creating ongoing spending promises we can’t fulfill.”
Meanwhile, Senate President Peter Courtney, a Democrat, called the forecast “unbelievable,” and stated “Oregon's economy is clearly one of the most stable in the country.”
Democratic House Speaker Tina Kotek described the forecast as “stunning.” “A year ago, the world was in a free fall. Oregon’s decisions and investments in the face of converging crises have started an incredibly strong recovery,” Kotek stated.
“While Oregon’s economy is experiencing its strongest growth in decades, we must remember that too many Oregonians are struggling to pay rent or put food on the table. The legislature must seize this opportunity to deliver bold action and immediate relief for Oregon families. This forecast means we can make critical investments to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, advance racial equity, and address our housing and behavioral health needs,” Kotek continued.”
Gov. Kate Brown took the historic forecast as an opportunity to encourage state lawmakers to vote in favor of certain budget considerations.
“Our anticipated state revenues will allow us to fully fund our state agency base budgets; make investments prioritized by the Racial Justice Council; move forward with a $9.3 billion school budget; fully fund the Student Success Act; and ensure no one is kicked off the Oregon Health Plan, among other things. These investments will help Oregonians recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and move Oregon toward a future where equity is realized and all are equal,” Brown said in a statement.
While the May forecast looks favorable for the kicker and budgetary debate, the report said final kicker numbers will be certified later in the summer. The full May forecast and public presentation slides are attached to this story.
(3) comments
Yet our dear leaders in Salem say they need to raise taxes.
Kicker? Lived here 5 years. Unless H&R block hosed me, it's like $12. Nothing to get excited about.
Not to worry, the state will find some way to figure out that they need this money more than you or me.
