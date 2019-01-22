PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In Portland, hundreds of pro-life advocates gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday in protest of the Roe v. Wade ruling.
The Oregon Right to Life organization said 60-million lives were prematurely ended since the landmark case with eight-thousand abortions performed in the state last year.
The group said they use the anniversary of the ruling every year to advocate that life should be protected from conception, to death.
Meanwhile, others use the Roe v. Wade anniversary as a way to celebrate a woman's right to choose.
A nearby counter-rally for reproductive rights was also held in downtown Portland this afternoon.
The group said women should not be shamed or intimidated for exercising their constitutional right to choose.
They also used the rally to celebrate the defeat of Measure 106, a bill on the ballot last November, that would have cut abortion funding in Oregon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.