SALEM, OR (KPTV) – One year in, Oregon’s child abuse hotline has made progress, but still faces challenges, including one instance of increased wait times of up to seven minutes, the Oregon Department of Human Services says.
Since its launch in August 2018, dropped call rates have decreased, average call waits have gotten shorter, and 98,404 calls reporting concerns of child safety were screened, according to officials.
Other highlights this year include the hiring and training of 18 staff members and the creation of training modules on tribal engagement, commercial sexual exploitation, substance abuse disorder, and domestic violence.
Additionally, screeners can now receive reports of child abuse and neglect in multiple languages, the department says. Officials hope to add another queue for general child welfare questions, so screeners can focus on calls that require immediate attention.
The department says the hotline in September saw average wait times increase to approximately seven minutes as kids returned to school and interfaced with more mandatory reporters.
“Still, even with the spike in September, more than 60 percent of the calls were answered within 2 minutes,” according to the department. “The maximum wait time in September was 100 minutes, an outlier in the month's average data, and an issue DHS is addressing.”
