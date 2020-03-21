PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority announced another person has died from COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the state’s death total to four.
A 72-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on March 15 died on Friday at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center, health officials said. She had underlaying medical conditions.
OHA also reported 23 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 137.
The latest COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday are in the following counties:
- Clackamas:1
- Deschutes: 1
- Josephine: 1
- Lane: 1
- Marion: 2
- Multnomah: 6
- Washington: 11
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oregon is as follows:
- Benton County: 2
- Clackamas County: 11
- Deschutes County: 9
- Douglas County: 1
- Grant County: 1
- Jackson County: 2
- Klamath County: 1
- Lane County: 3
- Linn County: 19
- Marion County: 19
- Multnomah County: 18
- Polk County: 1
- Umatilla County: 2
- Union County: 1
- Washington County: 42
- Yamhill County: 4
MORE: Coronavirus coverage
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.