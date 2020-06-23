Oregon’s COVID-19 case count climbs to 7,274; death toll remains at 192

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Health officials on Tuesday reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Oregon, keeping the state’s death toll at 192.
Health officials on Tuesday did report 191 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing that state’s total count to 7,274. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 25
- Coos: 1
- Deschutes: 2
- Hood River: 1
- Jackson: 1
- Jefferson: 2
- Klamath: 7
- Lane: 1
- Malheur: 2
- Marion: 17
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 44
- Polk: 1
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 19
- Union: 19
- Wasco: 4
- Washington: 42
Health officials on Tuesday noted that a case previously reported in Benton County was determined not to be a case. The county case count has been adjusted.
According to OHA, an outbreak of 37 coronavirus cases has been reported at Lamb Weston, a food processing company, in Umatilla County. The case counts include all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts. The investigation started on June 16, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure, according to OHA.
