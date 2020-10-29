PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon’s daily case count has once again topped the highest statewide total during the pandemic.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 575 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 43,793.
There have been more than 805,000 negative COVID-19 tests in Oregon during the pandemic.
On Oct. 23, the Oregon Health Authority reported 550 new COVID-19 cases, which, at the time, was the highest daily case count in the state during the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown extended a state of emergency in Oregon through Jan. 2, 2021 due to COVID-19.
Regarding’s Thursday’s daily case count, OHA state, “Preliminary data shows this increase reflects continued widespread community transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks statewide.”
OHA asks people to use protective measures to slow the spread of the illness, including wearing face coverings and changing Halloween plans to avoid door-to-door trick-or-treating and costume parties with people from outside their households.
The new cases reported Thursday were in the following counties:
- Baker, 7
- Benton, 15
- Clackamas, 62
- Clatsop, 2
- Columbia, 1
- Coos, 2
- Crook, 1
- Deschutes, 25
- Douglas, 4
- Grant, 1
- Harney, 1
- Hood River, 5
- Jackson, 54
- Jefferson, 2
- Josephine, 1
- Klamath, 1
- Lake, 2
- Lane, 17
- Linn, 18
- Malheur, 7
- Marion, 62
- Morrow, 5
- Multnomah, 102
- Polk, 7
- Sherman, 1
- Tillamook, 2
- Umatilla, 42
- Union, 7
- Wallowa, 3
- Washington, 107
- Yamhill, 9
OHA reported two additional deaths Thursday linked to COVID-19. They were a 96-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 28 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center, and a 94-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Oct. 27 in her home. They both had underlying conditions, according to health officials.
