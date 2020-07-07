PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Health officials on Tuesday reported five additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll 220.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 218 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state’s total case count to 10,605. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 18
- Columbia: 2
- Coos: 4
- Crook: 1
- Douglas: 3
- Hood River: 3
- Jefferson: 2
- Josephine: 3
- Klamath: 1
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 16
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 1
- Malheur: 7
- Marion: 23
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 52
- Polk: 6
- Umatilla: 20
- Union: 5
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 27
- Yamhill: 16
Health officials on Monday reported an outbreak of 22 cases at Columbia River Processing in Morrow County. That case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee, OHA said. The outbreak investigation started on June 16, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.
All five deaths reported on Tuesday involved people with underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 216th COVID-19-related death involved a 93-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 25 and died on June 30 at Providence Portland Medical Center.
Oregon’s 217th COVID-19-related death involved a 74-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on June 23 and died on June 30 at Willamette Valley Medical Center.
Oregon’s 218th COVID-19-related death involved a 56-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on May 27 and died on July 5 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
Oregon’s 219th COVID-19-related death involved an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 14 and died on July 6 at his home.
Oregon’s 220th COVID-19-related death involved a 62-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 10 and died on July 6 at Salem Hospital.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
