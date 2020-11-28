PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority another near record number of new cases of COVID-19 in its daily report on the pandemic in the state.
On Saturday, the OHA reported 1,669 cases of new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, but the agency had anticipated an “unusually high” number for Saturday due to delays in reporting caused by the Thanksgiving holiday.
There are now 72,502 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.
The OHA also reported 11 additional deaths in the state on Saturday bringing the total to 896.
The newly reported deaths were identified as:
- A 62-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 27 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 96-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died Nov. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She did not have underlying conditions.
- A 62-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died Nov. 23 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Nov. 25 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died Nov. 27 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 24 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 102-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Nov. 26 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 56-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died Nov. 26 at Oregon Health & Science University. He had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died Nov. 24 at St. Charles Medical Center - Bend. He had underlying conditions.
- A 79-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died Nov. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
A breakdown of Saturday’s reported cases by county are as follows:
- Baker: 6
- Benton: 17
- Clackamas: 164
- Clatsop: 8
- Columbia: 11
- Coos: 3
- Crook: 2
- Curry: 4
- Deschutes: 64
- Douglas: 10
- Gilliam: 1
- Harney: 3
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 124
- Jefferson: 6
- Josephine: 13
- Klamath: 84
- Lake: 7
- Lane: 49
- Lincoln: 3
- Linn: 9
- Malheur: 8
- Marion: 70
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 701
- Polk: 45
- Tillamook: 3
- Umatilla: 24
- Union: 8
- Wasco: 5
- Washington: 164
- Yamhill: 48
On Saturday, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 529, eight more than Friday.
Also, there were 116 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, nine fewer that Friday, according to the OHA.
More information on COVID-19 in Oregon is available here.
FOX 12’s continuing pandemic coverage is at kptv.com/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.