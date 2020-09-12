PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Six more Oregonians have died of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
The state’s COVID-19 death toll has now reached 505, according to the OHA.
The six newly reported deaths were identified by the OHA as:
A 49-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Sept. 2 at Providence St. Mary’s in Walla Walla, Washington. She had underlying conditions.
A 76-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 6 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
A 97-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 29 and died on Aug. 29 at Legacy Meridian Park Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
A74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 5 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
A 63-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on Aug. 28 at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
An 82-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 2 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
“Today’s 500th death marks another sad milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon,” said Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen. “These are our family members, our friends, neighbors and colleagues. We extend our deepest condolences to every Oregonian who has suffered a loss to COVID-19.”
The OHA also reported 293 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 29,156.
The breakdown of newly reported cases by county is as follows:
- Baker: 2
- Benton: 3
- Clackamas: 15
- Clatsop: 2
- Columbia: 4
- Deschutes: 9
- Douglas: 4
- Jackson: 11
- Jefferson: 4
- Klamath: 2
- Lane: 13
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 3
- Malheur: 28
- Marion: 48
- Morrow: 5
- Multnomah: 68
- Polk: 5
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 27
- Union: 2
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 26
- Yamhill: 9
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from the OHA.
