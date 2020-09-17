PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The state’s death toll related to COVID-19 was unchanged Thursday, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s latest update.
There have been 521 deaths related to COVID-19 in Oregon during the pandemic. There have been 30,060 cases of the coronavirus statewide.
On Thursday, OHA reported 215 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. Those new cases were in the following counties:
- Benton, 2
- Clackamas, 11
- Clatsop, 1
- Columbia, 3
- Deschutes, 7
- Douglas, 1
- Grant, 2
- Hood River, 1
- Jackson, 14
- Jefferson, 7
- Klamath, 7
- Lane, 23
- Linn, 11
- Malheur, 11
- Marion, 28
- Morrow, 1
- Multnomah, 43
- Polk, 2
- Tillamook, 1
- Umatilla, 7
- Washington, 29
- Yamhill, 3
OHA noted that the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory resumed normal operations Wednesday after a three-day closure caused by HVAC problems and related poor indoor air quality. The lab is once again accepting and testing specimens.
