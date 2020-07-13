PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Health officials on Monday reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 237.
The Oregon Health Authority on Monday morning also reported 280 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, raising the state’s total count to 12,438. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 20
- Columbia: 6
- Coos: 2
- Gilliam: 1
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 3
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 4
- Linn: 1
- Malheur: 27
- Marion: 36
- Morrow: 9
- Multnomah: 82
- Polk: 2
- Umatilla: 28
- Wallowa: 1
- Washington: 47
- Yamhill: 8
OHA on Monday reported two worksite outbreaks, including 20 cases at Shearer’s Foods in Umatilla County and 102 cases at Snake River Correctional Institution in Malheur County.
The outbreak case count in Umatilla County includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee, OHA said. The outbreak investigation started on June 26, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.
The outbreak case count in Malheur County includes all Oregon residents linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee. The case count does not include any Idaho residents who may be associated with the outbreak, as laboratories report positive tests results to the state in which an individual resides according to OHA. Health officials say they are working closely with Idaho to coordinate contact tracing across state lines.
All three deaths reported in Oregon on Monday involved people with underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 235th COVID-19-related death involved a 67-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died July 11 at his home.
Oregon’s 236th COVID-19-related death involved a 76-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 1 and died July 4 at his home.
Oregon’s 237th COVID-19-related death involved a 54-year-old man in Umatilla County who died on July 8 at his home and tested positive post-mortem on July 9.
OHA’s Weekly Testing Summary, released on Monday, showed that 28,314 tests were performed from July 6-12, with 5.8% of those tests coming back positive. Overall testing capacity is estimated to be 41,000 weekly tests as of the most recent data available, according to OHA.
“Meanwhile, OHA has received information that testing supply allocations from several major manufacturers to Oregon State Public Health Laboratory and clinical labs in Oregon are being, or may be, reduced due to increasing national demand. OHA and OSPHL are working collaboratively with in-state laboratories to help manage supply chain issues,” OHA said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Call it a Covid death regardless; keep the money coming in. Presumptive cases from thin air. What a scam!
People dying at home are not dying of covid...if you are in respiratory distress you do not get sent home. These numbers are a lie
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.