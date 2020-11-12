PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon’s daily count of new COVID-19 cases topped 1,000 for the first time Thursday.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,122 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday. The statewide case total during the pandemic is now 53,779.
There have been more than 881,000 negative tests in Oregon for the coronavirus, according to OHA.
Health officials said social gatherings continue to act as a catalyst for the rising numbers of cases. Specifically, OHA stated that a portion of this week’s cases can be attributed to at least five Halloween events, including small gatherings and a party with more than 100 people.
The new cases reported Thursday are in the following counties:
- Baker (1)
- Benton (20)
- Clackamas (102)
- Clatsop (1)
- Columbia (8)
- Crook (5)
- Curry (3)
- Deschutes (28)
- Douglas (14)
- Grant (4)
- Harney (1)
- Hood River (3)
- Jackson (123)
- Jefferson (1)
- Josephine (4)
- Klamath (9)
- Lane (65)
- Lincoln (1)
- Linn (8)
- Marion (102)
- Morrow (3)
- Multnomah (351)
- Polk (19)
- Umatilla (44)
- Union (2)
- Wasco (5)
- Washington (169)
- Yamhill (26)
Gov. Kate Brown ordered nine Oregon counties to begin a two-week pause on activities with additional restrictions to help stop the spread of the virus. Those counties are: Baker, Clackamas, Jackson, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Umatilla, Union and Washington.
Additionally, OHA urges all Oregonians to:
- Limit social gatherings to your household, or no more than six people if the gathering includes those from outside your household.
- Reduce the frequency of those social gatherings (the majority of Oregonians are now socializing 3 times or less every two weeks).
- Keep the same six people in your social gathering circle.
Health officials also reported four new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Oregon on Thursday. They were reported as a 62-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Nov. 11 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He did not have underlying conditions; a 93-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 5. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions; a 95-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Nov. 11 in his home. He had underlying conditions; a 35-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 9 in his home. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
The Oregon Health Authority released its weekly COVID-19 report Thursday, which showed 5,177 new cases from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, a 46% increase from the 3,542 cases the week prior.
The number of newly tested Oregonians rose to 34,307 and the percentage of positive tests rose to 11.9%.
People aged 20 to 49 accounted for the largest percentage of infection at 55%, despite accounting for 39% of the total population. People under 30 accounted for 37% of the cases.
People over 80 accounted for 51% of COVID-19-associated deaths and people over 70 accounted for 74% of deaths associated with the illness.
For more, go to Oregon.gov/oha.
